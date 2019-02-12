India’s under-23 probables list for the upcoming AFC Under-23 championship qualifiers has been decided and 37 players have been short-listed for the camp.

Four players who represented India at the AFC Asian Cup in UAE are also part of these probables list. Anirudh Thapa, who scored against Thailand, has been included, as have Vinit Rai, Sarthak Golui and Ashique Kuruniyan.

Nishu Kumar and Jerry Lalrinzuala, unlucky to miss out on the flight to UAE due to injury, are present. Three keepers from the pre Under-17 World Cup camp, Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill and Mohammad Nawaz, have been short-listed.

Other Indian Arrows players such as Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Anwar Ali, Rahul KP, are also present.

India are expected to be coached by Derrick Pereira, who will take over from Stephen Constantine, also in charge of the U23 time during his second stint as head coach of the senior national team.

Last time around, India had managed a solitary victory out of their three games against Qatar, Turkmenistan and Syria. This time, India are grouped along with hosts Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan and the matches will be held between March 22-26.

The top team from each of the qualifying groups plus the four best-placed second-place finishers will also qualify for the final tournament to be held in Thailand in May 2020.

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz

Defender: Arshdeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Kamalpreet Singh, Provat Lakra, Sajid Dhot, Sairuat Kima, Sarthak Golui, Gaurav Bora, Narender Gehlot, Mehtab Singh, Anwar Ali, Wungngayam Muirang, Asish Rai, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sahil Panwar

Midfielder: Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Rahul KP

Forwards: Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Hitesh Sharma, Rahim Ali, Samuel Lyngdoh, Rohit Danu, Jerry Mawihmingthanga