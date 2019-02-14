Arjun Kadhe and N Sriram Balaji qualified for the men’s doubles semi-finals of the Bangkok Challenger on Thursday with a 4-6, 7-5, [10-3] win over Japan’s Toshihide Matsui and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara.

Kadhe and Balaji will now meet top seeds Christopher Rungkat (of Indonesia) and Hsieh Cheng-peng (of Taiwan) in the semi-finals. Rungkat and Cheng-peng, in their quarter-final, defeated Philippines’ Francis Alcantara and Portugal’s Bernardo Saraiva 6-3, 7-6.

The Indian duo had an easy outing in the first round, wherein they outplayed Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana 6-1, 6-3.

India’s singles campaign at the tournament had ended after top-seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sasi Kumar Mukund and Saketh Myneni lost their first matches.