Alex Ferguson will once again don the Manchester United manager’s hat. The most successful manager in British football history will be in the dugout at the 20th anniversary repeat of the United’s dramatic 2-1 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

Ferguson, who retired in 2013, was the manager of United for the 1999 game played at Nou Camp. The anniversary game will be played at Old Trafford on May 26 and will feature players from the earlier game including United’s current interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“The ‘99 Treble is one of the most important and historic moments in Manchester United’s story, with a team made up of some true legends of the game,” Manchester United managing director Richard Arnold was quoted as saying by bbc.co.uk.

In 1998-99 season, United won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League, which was over German giants Bayern secured thanks to two injury-time goals by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer.