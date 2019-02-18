Eight I-League clubs have written to the president of the All India Football Federation, Praful Patel, requesting clarity over the future of the I-League amid reports that the Indian Super League is set to be “branded the top league of the country”.

The letter signed by Aizawl, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala, Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan, Neroca and Quess East Bengal spoke about the impending restructuring of the league, “interference of Football Sports Development Limited in Indian football” and demanded that the AFC report on the merger between the leagues be made public.

The clubs said that they wanted an unified league with proper structure for promotion and relegation and called for the top division league to “be operated by AIFF not by any private entity like FSDL.”

The eight I-League sides also stated that they were willing to let the ISL sides exercise their no-relegation clause for as long as their contracts stated. “There should not be forceful relegation of I-League teams to the second division due to restructuring of leagues,” the letter said.

FSDL is supposed to be AIFF’s commercial and marketing partner, however their interference with Indian football is becoming clear for all to see. It seems as if AIFF has outsourced its job to its marketing partner FSDL along with all its powers.

With regards to the cancellation of the I-league broadcasts, the clubs demanded that the “AIFF should interfere and take a firm stand in this matter.” Many stakeholders, including the I-League clubs were interviewed by representatives of AFC and Fifa last year. The report, now submitted to the AIFF is yet to be made public.

“In conclusion, I-League clubs stand united to seek answers regarding our future, against forceful relegation to the second division and interference of FSDL in Indian Football. We demand a truly unified league and we urge you to meet with us to agree and outline the terms to make this possible,” the letter ended.

It remains to be seen whether Patel or the representatives of the AIFF respond to the letter.