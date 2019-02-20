Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday called for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack, where 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

Ganguly echoed the sentiments of former teammate Harbhajan Singh by stating that not playing Pakistan in the group stages of the World Cup won’t affect India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals.

However, Ganguly didn’t elaborate on what India’s stand should be if they meet Pakistan in the semi-final or final. “This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team. I feel if India doesn’t play a match in the World Cup, it won’t be an issue,” Ganguly told India TV.

“I feel it will be really difficult for ICC [International Cricket Council] to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally I feel a strong message should be sent,” he added.

Ganguly said India should to cut off all ties with Pakistan. “And, whatever reactions came from the people of India...was right,” he said.

“There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but cut all ties with them.”