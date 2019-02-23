Afghanistan smashed the world record for the highest total in Twenty20 cricket by making 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun.
Hazratullah Zazai smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 62 balls, hitting 11 fours and 16 sixes, as Afghanistan eclipsed the previous record of 263/3 made by Australia in 2016 against Sri Lanka and 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Afghanistan also shattered the record for the number of sixes in a T20 innings (22) while Zazai and Usman Ghani’s partnership of 236 was the highest ever.
Mohammad Nabi struck back-to-back sixes in the final over to take Afghanistan past the record score of 263. Zazai, at 72, was dropped by George Dockrell at deep. He got to his century (first one for Afghanistan) in 42 balls.
Here are key numbers from Twitter on Afghanistan’s record-breaking innings.