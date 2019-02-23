Afghanistan smashed the world record for the highest total in Twenty20 cricket by making 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun.

Hazratullah Zazai smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 62 balls, hitting 11 fours and 16 sixes, as Afghanistan eclipsed the previous record of 263/3 made by Australia in 2016 against Sri Lanka and 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Afghanistan also shattered the record for the number of sixes in a T20 innings (22) while Zazai and Usman Ghani’s partnership of 236 was the highest ever.

Mohammad Nabi struck back-to-back sixes in the final over to take Afghanistan past the record score of 263. Zazai, at 72, was dropped by George Dockrell at deep. He got to his century (first one for Afghanistan) in 42 balls.

Here are key numbers from Twitter on Afghanistan’s record-breaking innings.

What a day for Asian cricket sides. Afghanistan has piled on a record 278/3 in their 20 overs against the hapless Ireland at Dehradun. This is now the highest total in all T20 cricket history!

Opener Hazratullah Zazai making a 162 in 62 balls, 11 fours, 16 sixes!

Afghanistan's 22 sixes are the most in a T20I innings by a team and the 2nd most by any team in Twenty20 innings.



278/3 - Highest T20I total

236 - Highest T20I partnership

16 - Most sixes in an individual T20I innings

162* - Second-highest T20I score

42 balls - Third-fastest men's T20I ton



Fastest Centuries in T20I cricket:



35 balls - David Miller vs BAN, 2017

35 balls - Rohit Sharma vs SL, 2017

Afghanistan today broke major two records of T20 cricket v Ireland:



1. Highest total : 278/3 (20 overs)

And that's the world record for the highest partnership in T20Is beating Australia's Aaron Finch and Darcy Short's 223 run stand.

