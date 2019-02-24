Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was elected unopposed as President of Wrestling Federation of India. This marked the third time that Singh had assumed the post of WFI’s president.

The elections of the office bearers and executive committee members of WFI for the next four-year term (2019-2023) were held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi on Sunday, the wrestling body said in a release.

The elections were conducted by returning officer, retired Justice RB Misra of Himachal Pradesh High Court. All office bearers and members of WFI’s Executive Committee were elected unopposed.

The 62-year-old introduced the central contract system for Indian wrestlers recently. Under the five-grade system, wrestlers are contracted to the WFI and the federation is expected to disburse a fixed amount to the wrestlers according to their grade.

Singh, who is also a Member of Parliament from the Kaiserganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh, was the chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta and Palembang.

ID Nanavati will be the senior vice-president for the next term, while VN Prasood retained his position as the secretary-general of WFI. Satyapal Singh Deshwal will be the treasurer.