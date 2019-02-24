Skipper Ishan Kishan smashed his second straight century, a breezy unbeaten 113 to power Jharkhand to a 121-run win against Manipur in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, PTI reported.

In other matches Delhi beat Jammu and Kashmir by four wickets and Kerala edged out Andhra Pradesh by eight runs.

Kishan and Virat Singh (73 not out) were in a devastating form as the duo piled up 165 runs for the unfinished second wicket partnership that set the stage for Jharkhand’s third consecutive win in the tournament.

Mumbai dominate again

Domestic giants Mumbai continued their winning run after comprehensively thrashing Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets. This is Mumbai’s third consecutive win after they had earlier defeated Sikkim and Punjab.

Mumbai bundled out Madhya Pradesh for 143 in 19.3 overs and then chased the target with as many as four overs to spare, thanks to a blazing hundred by in-form batsman Shreyas Iyer (103 not out in 55 balls).

Iyer, who recently made the highest T20 score by an Indian surpassing Rishabh Pant, continued his terrific form and hammered the Madhya Pradesh bowlers with utmost ease. The early failure of India internationals Prithvi Shaw (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) did not deter Iyer from playing his natural game.

After the two were out, Mumbai were reeling at 7/2 in pursuit of 144. Iyer and experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (39 not out of 36 balls) forged an unbeaten 138-run stand and comfortably took Mumbai home. The duo took the MP attack to cleansers as Iyer’s knock was studded with 5 fours and 10 sixes.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Services win

Priyam Garg (59) and Rinku Singh (52) blasted unbeaten fifties to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 58-run win over Tripura. Electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Garg and Singh to post a commanding 184-4 and then returned to restrict Tripura for 126-8 in 20 overs.

Garg hit six boundaries, while Singh played a whirlwind 16-ball innings, laced with five sixes and four boundaries.

AS Rajpoot (4/17) and Ankit Chaudhary (3/19) shared seven wickets as Tripura failed to stitch together a partnership, losing wickets in regular intervals.

In Palam A Stadium, Uttarakhand produced an all-round show to notch up a 10-run win over Puducherry. Batting first, skipper R Bhatia (30), Vijay Sharma (30) and Shivam Khurana (29) came up with useful contributions as Uttarakhand posted 141-6 in 20 overs.

Squad

Jharkhand 219 for 1 in overs (Ishan Kishan 113*, Virat Singh 73*, Anand Singh 26) beat Manipur 98 for 9 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 40, Rahul Shukla 3 for 14) by 121 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 143 Rajat Patidar 47, Venkatesh Iyer 29, Tushar Deshpande 4-28, Dhawal Kulkarni 2-12) lost to Mumbai 145/2 (Shreyas Iyer 103*, Surya Kumar Yadav 39*; Kuldeep Sen 1-22) by eight wickets.