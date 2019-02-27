Indian javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra was at fourth spot in his discipline in the newly launched official world rankings by the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Chopra, 21, with a score of 1335, was ranked below Andreas Hofmann (1413), Thomas Rohler (1413) and Magnus Kirt (1374).

Chopra’s compatriot, Hima Das, was ranked 21st in the women’s 400m category.

The IAAF, through a press release on Tuesday, said, the rankings system is “designed to provide a more effective way of identifying the top athletes in each discipline by rewarding consistency and competition among the world’s best.”

Athletes’ positions in the IAAF world rankings will be based upon the points they score, determined by their performance and place, and the importance of the competition in which those results are achieved to the IAAF global calendar.

Following a 10-month period of consultation with stakeholders from across the athletics family, the final rankings system balances the wide-ranging feedback and competing needs of those within the sport.

The world rankings will, however, not be used for qualification for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

“For the first time in the sport’s history, athletes, media and fans will have a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events, allowing them to follow a logical season-long path to the pinnacle of athletics’ top two competitions,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe of the rankings.

“The IAAF world rankings will drive and shape the global competition system including entry into future major championships and enable everyone in and interested in our sport to know who is No.1 in the world.”