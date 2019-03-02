Roger Federer wrote another “special” page of history as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Dubai Championships to win the 100th title of his career.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner claimed a record eighth trophy at the Aviation Club in UAE.
The Swiss second seed was untouchable throughout much of the 69-minute final as he gained revenge for his fourth-round Australian Open defeat by the 11th-ranked Greek youngster.
“It’s so special to win my eighth here combined with 100,” Federer said. “I had tough opponents all the way through – right up to Stefanos today. He’s already having a great career, the game is in good hands.”
Federer joins Jimmy Connors (109) as the only other man to have won 100 titles. His 99th trophy came last October at his home event in Basel. He missed out on his century at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals and the Australian Open.
It was a special night for