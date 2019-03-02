Roger Federer wrote another “special” page of history as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Dubai Championships to win the 100th title of his career.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner claimed a record eighth trophy at the Aviation Club in UAE.

The Swiss second seed was untouchable throughout much of the 69-minute final as he gained revenge for his fourth-round Australian Open defeat by the 11th-ranked Greek youngster.

“It’s so special to win my eighth here combined with 100,” Federer said. “I had tough opponents all the way through – right up to Stefanos today. He’s already having a great career, the game is in good hands.”

Federer joins Jimmy Connors (109) as the only other man to have won 100 titles. His 99th trophy came last October at his home event in Basel. He missed out on his century at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals and the Australian Open.

Inside the stadium for @rogerfederer’s century win...#RF100 pic.twitter.com/2As1fvxgrj — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 2, 2019

Congratulations 🎈🍾🎉 to RF2.0 @rogerfederer on joining the 100 club @ATP_Tour titles with tremendous win over E-Z-Pas tonight @DDFTennis 🎾😎👊👍💪 — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) March 2, 2019

Just watched @rogerfederer win his 100th title and my daughter asked “how many did you win?” “10” I responded proudly. “How come you only won 10? That’s like none.” Thanks Roger, for making me look bad in front of my kids. Congrats. — James Blake (@JRBlake) March 2, 2019

Martina Navratilova 167

Chris Evert 157

Jimmy Connors 109

Steffi Graf 107

Roger Federer 100



The 100 Club, Ladies and Gentlemen.



It now has a 5th member.#H10T0RY #RF100 — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) March 2, 2019