ATK defeated Delhi Dynamos 2-1 in an Indian Super League encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Edu Garcia and Ankit Mukherjee bagged the goals for ATK, while Nandakumar Sekar had scored what turned out to be a consolation for the Dynamos.

ATK started with an attacking quartet of Kalu Uche, Garcia, Komal Thatal and Jayesh Rane as they looked to get back into the direct qualifying spots for the Super Cup. The Kolkata club also featured Pritam Kotal, starting against his former club.

Delhi, with Daniel Lalhlimpuia up front, were on a six-game unbeaten streak and could have jumped above ATK into seventh with a win of more than one goal. It was Delhi, who dominated possession in the first half but neither side had clear-cut chances in that period.

Romeo Fernandes came closest to scoring for the Dynamos, as his volley narrowly rolled past Arindam Bhattacharjya’s left post. Ulisses Davilla also came close for the capital side, as Edu Garcia saw a shout for a penalty go unheeded by the referee.

The game sparked into life in the second period as Pritam Kotal’s cross picked out Garcia, whose header flew past Francisco Dorronsorro in the Delhi goal in the 62nd minute. The lead was short-lived as Nandakumar Sekar benefitted from Lallianzuala Chhangte’s trickery in the box as the ball was slammed home.

Mukherjee bagged the winner for ATK as the Kolkata side finished sixth with 24 points, while Dynamos ended their campaign eighth and will have to play a Super Cup qualifying tie against the side finishing seventh in the I-League.