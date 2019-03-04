The semifinal finish at the ATP 500 event in Dubai lifted Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to a career-best ranking of 68 in the doubles chart even as Leander Paes suffered a steep 23-place slide to 96 on Monday.

The left-handed Jeevan and his Indian partner Purav Raja reached the last-four stage after coming through the qualifying and earned 225 points for their effort. They are now India’s No 3 and 4 on the charts respectively as Raja gained 17 places to rise to 79.

Rohan Bopanna continues to be the country’s top doubles player at number 38 and is followed by his partner Divij Sharan (40, -1).

At 96, Paes is at number five in the country.

In singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is at number 97 (-3) and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (136, +1), Yuki Bhambri (171), Saketh Myneni (246, +4) and Sasi Kumar Mukund (270, -1).

Ankita Raina continued to be the only Indian women in the top-200, occupying 166 in the WTA rankings. She moved down two spots while Karman Kaur Thandi was placed 210.