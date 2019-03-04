Following International Olympic Committee’s censure in February, United World Wrestling has asked all its associated and affiliated national federations to stop communication with the Wrestling Federation of India.

This order was passed by the global governing body of wrestling in relation of International Olympic Committee’s rap on India for denying visa to Pakistan athletes for the shooting World Cup held in February.

In a letter to all national federations, a copy of which has been accessed Scroll.in, the UWW wrote that India’s behaviour is against the main Olympic principle of non-discrimination against any athlete — along similar lines of the IOC statement.

“UWW recommends to all the affiliated and associated national wrestling federations to suspended their discussions or relations with the Indian wrestling federation,” the world body wrote in the letter.

While the UWW said that this is only till Indian government provides written guarantee as per IOC’s ultimatum, this decision is so far the biggest casualty of the earlier IOC order.

WFI president Brij Bhusan Saran Singh said he is yet to see the letter and offered to comment only after he does so.

Earlier in February before the ISSF Shooting World Cup, India had failed to give visas to a three-member Pakistan contingent for the event in Delhi. As a result, no Olympic quotas were awarded in the 25 m rapid pistol, the event in which the two Pakistan shooters were supposed to participate.

Full text: IOC suspends talks of hosting Olympic events in India after Pakistan shooters denied visa



The IOC later issued a statement that India will not host or bid for any sporting event until the Indian government provides written assurances for future events.

“The IOC Executive Board also decided to suspend all discussions with the Indian NOC and government regarding the potential applications for hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government to ensure the entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter – and to recommend that the IFs neither award to nor hold sports events in India until the above-mentioned guarantees are obtained,” the statement had said.

The UWW order is likely to affect India’s chances of hosting any international event in the near future and the participation of Indian wrestlers and referees in UWW tournaments across the world is also under a cloud.

Scroll.in has sent an email to both UWW and WFI regarding the same the story will be updated if and when both organisations reply.