Indian wrestlers will not be barred to participate in international tournaments, the United World Wrestling, governing body of the sport, clarified on Wednesday.

This comes a day after UWW issued a letter to all national federations asking to “suspend relations” with the Wrestling Federation of India.

“The current climate in India is sensitive for hosting competitions,” Lalovic said in a statement. “The standard protocol for all UWW events is for host nations and organizing committees to allow willing and eligible nations be able to participate in our events.

“This has not changed, and the communication is not exceptional. Also, in no way was the communication meant to impact any Indian wrestlers seeking to compete at upcoming UWW events, as they are unaffected.”

The International Olympic Committee had earlier issued a statement that India will not host or bid for any sporting event until the Indian government provides written assurances for future events. The decision came after India had denied visa to two shooters from Pakistan for the World Cup in February.

UWW sent a letter on similar lines on March 4. “UWW recommends to all the affiliated and associated national wrestling federations to suspended their discussions or relations with the Indian wrestling federation,” the letter read.

Despite this, it is yet to be seen if India retain the rights to host the junior Asian Championships which will be held in July.