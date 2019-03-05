As India walked out on to the field at the start of the second innings in the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur, a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan breached the security cover and managed to get on the ground.
And come what may, the fan wanted to meet his hero. But Dhoni wasn’t prepared to make it very easy for him. As the fan closed in on Dhoni, the former India skipper suddenly took off and led him on a merry chase.
Dhoni ran past his team-mates and seemed to be engaging in a game of tag before finally letting the fan greet him.
It all looked to be in good fun with almost everyone in the team having a good laugh. The fan, who had ‘Thala 7’ written across the back of his T-shirt, was quickly escorted off the field.
Watch the video to see how almost nothing ever fazes Dhoni. As a bonus, keep an eye on Rohit Sharma’s initial reaction: