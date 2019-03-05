As India walked out on to the field at the start of the second innings in the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur, a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan breached the security cover and managed to get on the ground.

And come what may, the fan wanted to meet his hero. But Dhoni wasn’t prepared to make it very easy for him. As the fan closed in on Dhoni, the former India skipper suddenly took off and led him on a merry chase.

Dhoni ran past his team-mates and seemed to be engaging in a game of tag before finally letting the fan greet him.

It all looked to be in good fun with almost everyone in the team having a good laugh. The fan, who had ‘Thala 7’ written across the back of his T-shirt, was quickly escorted off the field.

Watch the video to see how almost nothing ever fazes Dhoni. As a bonus, keep an eye on Rohit Sharma’s initial reaction:

Video: None can get hold of Dhoni, on the field or off the field. Call him elusive or lightning fast #Dhoni #INDvAUS @msdhoni



Credit: Star Sports pic.twitter.com/v7OAOKPY58 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 5, 2019

Incredible scenes to start the second innings as MS Dhoni is chased around the ground by a pitch invader. All looked in good fun until the trespasser went up to Virat Kohli, who was not amused. Old mate has been escorted off the field #INDvAUS — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 5, 2019

A fan tried to meet #MS Dhoni. Dhoni dodged fan like a footballer and later hugged the fan. Security were clueless. The fan later went to meet Virat. Security later ran came and took that fan away. #bcci #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NdsZnFGY2g — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) March 5, 2019