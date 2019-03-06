India defeated Australia in the second ODI on Tuesday thanks to Virat Kohli’s 40th ODI hundred and Vijay Shankar’s all-round heroics.

The victory at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Put into bat first after Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field, India were struggling at one point, with 171/6 on the board, after Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni departed off consecutive deliveries.

However, as he has done so often in his staggering career, Indian captain Kohli dug deep to score a sublime 116 off 120 balls and guide his team to a respectable 250 all out in 48.2 overs.

The knock meant that the 30-year-old is now tied on second position with teammate Rohit Sharma for most ODI hundreds against Australia. At the top of that list, of course, is Sachin Tendulkar.

Most ODI hundreds against Australia Player Name Team 50s 100s Sachin Tendulkar India 15 9 Virat Kohli India 5 7 Rohit Sharma India 5 7 Desmond Haynes West Indies 13 6 Faf du Plessis South Africa 3 4 Graham Gooch England 9 4 VVS Laxman India 2 4 Herschelle Gibbs South Africa 3 3 Wavell Hinds West Indies 3 3 Brian Lara West Indies/ICC 15 3

Kohli has also become only the sixth player to score 9,000 international runs as captain. The right-hander has taken just 159 innings to get to the milestone, which is the fastest by any player.

Virat Kohli is only the 6th player to score 9000 runs in International cricket as captain and the Quickest to get there – in 159 innings.



No player before Kohli even scored 7000 International runs as captain in 159 innings. (Brian Lara – 7000 as captain in 164 inns) #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2019

India defended their total and won the second ODI by eight runs after a tense final over in which Shankar took two wickets to clean up the Aussie innings.

Ravindra Jadeja was another Indian who had a decent outing, contributing with both the bat and ball. The left-handed batsman scored a crucial 21 and stitched an all-important 67-run seventh-wicket partnership with Kohli.

He then returned with the ball in hand and took the wicket of the dangerous Shaun Marsh, who edged one down leg to wicketkeeper Dhoni.

Jadeja has now become just the third Indian to score 2,000-plus runs and take 150-plus wickets in ODI cricket.

Indians with 2000+ runs & 150+ wickets in ODIs:



Kapil Dev (3783+253)

Sachin Tendulkar (18426+154)

Ravindra Jadeja (2001*+171)



Legends! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 5, 2019

Not just that, Jadeja created one more record on Tuesday. The 30-year-old, along with Dhoni, is now tied in first position for most ODI dismissals by a bowler-keeper pair.

Most ODI dismissals by a Bowler-Keeper pair for India:



28 - Venkatesh Prasad & Nayan Mongia

28* - RAVINDRA JADEJA & MS DHONI

25 - Harbhajan Singh & MS Dhoni#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2019

This victory for India wasn’t an ordinary one, it was the 500th ODI triumph for the country. Only Australia, with 558 wins, is ahead of India in this list.

Interestingly, Kohli has notched up a phenomenal run in India’s landmark victories over the years. The talismanic batsman has scored a hundred in India’s 400th, 450th and 500th ODI wins.

Virat Kohli in India's milestone ODI wins:



400th win - 128* vs SL in 2012, Colombo

450th win - 138 vs SA in 2015, Chennai

500th win - 116 vs AUS in 2019, Nagpur#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2019

Kohli’s exploits on Tuesday also got him the Player of the Match award. It was the 50th time in international cricket that he won this award.