ISL semi-final, NorthEast vs Bengaluru live: Ogbeche and Co hope to gain home advantage against BFC
NorthEast United have made their first semi-finals in the history of the ISL.
NORTHEAST UNITED 1-0 BENGALURU
Live blog of the ISL semi-finals first leg between NorthEast United and Bengaluru at Guwahati.
Live updates
20’: NorthEast 1-0 Bengaluru
GOAALLLLL!! Redeem Tlang receives it from Borges on the right, cuts in and curls one into Gurpreet’s net. The former Shillong Lajong man puts the Highlanders in front.
12’: NorthEast 0-0 Bengaluru
Gallego’s ball is played towards Redeem Tlang but Serran intervenes at the last moment. Bengaluru have a reprieve from the resulting corner.
5’: NorthEast 0-0 Bengaluru
The home team have started fast. Mistake by Serran but Gurpreet bails Bengaluru out.
1’: NorthEast 0-0 Bengaluru
We’re off in Guwahati.
07:29 pm: Gurpreet Sandhu says it will be a tough game. The Bengaluru keeper has endured a difficult season. How will he fare against Ogbeche
07:20 pm: We are 10 minutes away from kick-off. NorthEast United have only had four goal-scorers for the season. Bengaluru have 10 on the other hand, and have scored 18 goals through their Indian contingent, highest of any teams in the league. For more stats, read a full preview for Bengaluru vs NorthEast United here.
Meanwhile, here’s NorthEast’s official handle posting a picture of the Highlanders “at an all-time high” due to McDowell’s Coconut Water. Truly No 1 yaars, these three.
7:00 pm: It looks like Bengaluru have handed a debut to Alex Barrera. The Spaniard was signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season as a replacement for the injured Erik Paartalu.
‘Big E’, as he is known, has posted some impressive numbers for the Blues this season. Can Barrera replicate the Australian’s contribution for the away side?
NorthEast on the other hand, are playing an expected line-up with the dangerous Bartholomew Ogbeche up front. Ogbeche, NorthEast’s top scorer with 12 goals, will be supported by the trio of Federico Gallego, ‘Puitea’ Khawlhring and Redeem Tlang.
Hello and good evening. The match between Bengaluru and NorthEast United is less than an half an hour away.
The first of these two-legged semi-finals is at Guwahati and the teams are out.