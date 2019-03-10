A multi-nation cricket tournament must be around the corner because Shikhar Dhawan has found some form.

Not for the first time in his career, Dhawan played a majestic innings when the debate surrounding his position in the team rose a few decibels above a murmur. And that it came in Mohali against Australia (the venue and opponent of his Test debut century), it was rather fitting.

The Delhi opener was in supreme touch in the fourth One-Day International, reaching his highest score in the format — 143 off 115 balls. The innings was studded with 18 fours and three sixes.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-1, have made four changes in their bid to clinch the series. Rising star Rishabh Pant will keep wicket for the rested Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Batsman KL Rahul, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also returned to the starting line-up.

And one of the changes was expected to be for Dhawan, but India’s faith in the opener was rewarded.

This is how Twitter reaction to Dhawan’s spectacular century:

💯



Here comes the 16th ODI Century for Daddy D ✌️✌️. What a knock this has been by @SDhawan25 👏👏



Live - https://t.co/C3sH98vc7e #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JIRREVr2Bs — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2019

Dhawan's preferred cricket:

*ICC tournaments

*Tests at Galle

*Australia at Mohali #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 10, 2019

This is simply sensational striking from Shikhar Dhawan. Only seeing the gaps, oblivious to the presence of fielders — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 10, 2019

So happy for Shikhar Dhawan! He is a fantastic one day batsman and now he has got a big score under his belt. And yes, well done to the selectors for picking him this game. 👏👏#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 10, 2019

Such a relief to see Shikhar among runs again. If he continues, Indian middle order will be in a very comfortable position! #INDvAUS @SDhawan25 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 10, 2019

Love it when a player is under the microscope and he pulls out a gem of an innings. @SDhawan25 well batted. Australia have a fight on their hands tonight. #AUSvIND #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 10, 2019

Well played @SDhawan25 Much awaited innings. Keep going. Onwards and upwards. #INDvsAUS — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) March 10, 2019

Selectors to Rahul and Pant- This is your opportunity to stake a claim for the World Cup squad.



Dhawan and Rohit- LOL — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) March 10, 2019

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the undercover agents of Sachin Tendulkar, they are in the team to stop Virat Kohli from scoring another century.#INDvAUS — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 10, 2019

Shikhar at Mohali and Shikhar at ICC tournaments. If he is ever out of form take him to these two. He will score a ton and get back!! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 10, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan in Mohali



2013: Scored 187 on his Test debut v Australia—the fastest ever by a debutant



2019: Scored his 16th ODI Ton, v Australia and also completed 10000 List A runs#INDvAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 10, 2019

Out of all the shots that Shikhar played, absolutely loved the back foot punch off Jason Behrendorff. That was early in the innings and told us he was going to get a good one 👍 #Shikhardhawan #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — RK (@RK_sports) March 10, 2019