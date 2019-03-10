A multi-nation cricket tournament must be around the corner because Shikhar Dhawan has found some form.
Not for the first time in his career, Dhawan played a majestic innings when the debate surrounding his position in the team rose a few decibels above a murmur. And that it came in Mohali against Australia (the venue and opponent of his Test debut century), it was rather fitting.
The Delhi opener was in supreme touch in the fourth One-Day International, reaching his highest score in the format — 143 off 115 balls. The innings was studded with 18 fours and three sixes.
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the in Chandigarh on Sunday.
The hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-1, have made four changes in their bid to clinch the series. Rising star Rishabh Pant will keep wicket for the rested Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Batsman KL Rahul, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also returned to the starting line-up.
And one of the changes was expected to be for Dhawan, but India’s faith in the opener was rewarded.
This is how Twitter reaction to Dhawan’s spectacular century: