ISL semi-final, 2nd leg, Bengaluru FC v NorthEast United live: Chhetri and Co off to a bright start
Live updates from the second leg between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC.
LIVE SCORE: Bengaluru 0-0 NorthEast United (Aggregate 1-2)
Live updates
After 20 minutes, Bengaluru 0-0 NorthEast: BIG CHANCE BFC! Oh what a cross from Nishu from the left flank. It finds Miku in space just a couple of yards away from goal. And the tall striker stoops down, sends a glancing header wide. Had to hit the target there! Big, big, miss.
After 20 minutes, Bengaluru 0-0 NorthEast: NEUFC are not just sitting back all the time, here. A corner, followed by a free kick from the right flank (after a foul by Chhetri) and they threaten from both set-pieces. Another burst down the right flank from Gallego and another corner, cleared for now. This is good stuff from the visitors.
After 15 minutes, Bengaluru 0-0 NorthEast: BFC have wrestled back control in terms of possession. A theatrical reaction from Xisco earns them a free kick, a unique chip-routine results in a corner for BFC that is wasted.
After 8 minutes, Bengaluru 0-0 NorthEast: CHANCE NORTHEAST! BFC lose the ball in the midfield after a long spell of possession and Mascia gets a shot off from a tight angle after making a run down the right. Gurpreet saves. Lax from BFC, that would have been mighty costly. Xisco shoots wide down the other end.
After 3 minutes, Bengaluru 0-0 NorthEast: Not surprisingly, BFC have started on the front foot. Ominous signs for the visitors. Chhetri puts in a delicious cross from the left flank, cleared away by Keegan.
7.30 pm: We have kick-off!
7.27 pm: National anthem is done. We are minutes away from the kick-off...
7.24 pm:
JUST IN: More injury woes for NorthEast. Stand-in captain Robert Lalthlamuana is out due to injury while training. Keegan Pereira replaces Roberth and Mato Grgic is set to wear the captain’s armband.
7.19 pm: Here’s the head-to-head between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC
7.13 pm: BFC coach Carles Cuadrat was very unhappy with the refereeing in the first leg of the semifinal, because of the late penalty. He went on to say that NEUFC have consistently manipulated the referees throughout the season. That adds an edge to tonight’s clash.
“I am a football man and I can see things. Maybe the referee thinks.. 20,000 people in the stadium... let me give it. Maybe he wants that.. 20,000 people clapping. To me, it was a mistake to end that game with a penalty,” he had said on Sunday.
All eyes will be on the refereeing tonight then.
07.08 pm: Bengaluru have the away goal, they have a vociferous home support, they have India’s talisman in Sunil Chhetri. NorthEast United FC, however, have the lead in the tie. Which way is this match going to go?
07.03 pm: With Ogbeche out, NorthEast will look towards Federico Gallego for inspiration with the industrious Uruguayan playmaker being one of the driving forces behind the side’s march to the play-offs.
Gallego’s partnership with his compatriot Juan Mascia up top will be crucial to the visitors’ chances with the latter likely to start in Ogbeche’s absence after his late winner from the penalty spot in Guwahati.
6.58 pm: With the first leg in Guwahati having ended in a 2-1 win for the Highlanders, a 1-0 victory will be enough to send the Blues through to the final because of the away goal rule.
On the other hand, a draw will favour NorthEast. A 2-1 result for the home team will send the fixture to extra time, while NorthEast scoring more than a goal will need Bengaluru to triumph by two goals or more to secure a spot in the final.
6.53 pm: The line-ups are in...
NorthEast United FC:
Pawan Kumar (GK), Janeiler Rivas, Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana (C), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Jose Leudo, Juan Mascia.
Bengaluru FC:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Alejandro Garcia Barrera, Sunil Chhetri (C), Miku.
6.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of what promises to be a gripping game at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where Bengaluru FC host NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the first semi-final in the Indian Super League.
Bengaluru FC have fought and won many battles at home but the biggest one awaits them on Monday night at the place they call The Fortress.
Teams think twice before dreaming of picking up points here; many have tried and failed, and several times in the past Bengaluru have shown that they can rise to the occasion. Will they rise one final time at home this season in the ISL?
They need the full points here. They need to keep their reputation intact as they face NorthEast United FC in the decisive second leg semi-final.
In what was a game of two halves at Guwahati in the first leg, Carles Cuadrat and his men were handed a 1-2 loss by the Highlanders. The defeat meant the Blues’ poor run of late has continued with their last five fixtures yielding just the single victory and three defeats. A draw now won’t do as they look to go one better than last season’s second-place finish.
Kickoff is at 1930 hrs IST.