Seven I-League clubs have come together to withdraw from the Super Cup in protest of the instability surrounding the existence of the teams in the top tier starting next season.

The seven clubs, including newly-crowned champions Chennai City, also said that their letter to the president of the All India Football Federation on February 18 regarding the future of the league was not addressed.

The teams listed the following four reasons for their Super Cup withdrawal:

Our letter dated 18th February requesting the President of AIFF to address the various issues of the I-League has not been responded to.

No clarity of the I-League and its future.

Increasing inability to find financial sponsors in the absence of clarity of the League and its future.

Lack of an agenda for the game at the grass root level.

The release further went on to state that the issues listed by the I-League sides were not related to any single club but “for the overall development of the game in India.” The other teams involved were Aizawl, Neroca, Mohun Bagan, Quess East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala and Minerva Punjab.

“Neither of these moves are targeted to any individual or entity but is aimed at ensuring that the agenda of the AIFF is focussed on the structure of Football and the development of the game. Each of our clubs are keen to play and win at every level for our fans and players. We hope that the AIFF will take necessary steps to address our issues and therefore enable the conduct of the tournament,” the release read.

The tussle between the I-League clubs and the All India Football Federation started with the broadcast of the tournament being curtailed in the second half of the season.