Lionel Messi delivered his own symphony at the Camp Nou scoring twice and set up two more as Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Argentine now has 108 goals in the Champions League, behind Ronaldo’s imperious 124, but his latest double takes his team one step closer to the trophy they crave the most.

While Messi broke new ground with his two assists and two goals, it was his magical scoring touch that mesmerised fans once again – the solo run, the destruction of defenders, the sublime finish. He sealed it with a ‘Paneka’ penalty kick which was the perfect end to a night dominated by the Barcelona No 10.

As always, the football community on Twitter was left in awe of the 31-year-old’s skills with the ball, both as she scored and set up goals for his team.

2 goals 2 assists for Messi. Ridiculous. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2019

In numbers

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi this season:



⚽ Most goals in @LaLiga.



⚽ Joint-most goals in @ChampionsLeague.



🎯 Most assists in @LaLiga.



🎯 Most assists in Europe's top 5 leagues.



🇪🇺 Most goals in Europe's top 5 leagues.



🤷‍♂ “5th Best Player in the World.” pic.twitter.com/SvgRzJkTSj — SPORF (@Sporf) March 13, 2019

Goals + Assists across all competitions so far this season:



🇦🇷Lionel Messi - 57



🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo - 36

🇬🇧Raheem Sterling - 35

🇫🇷Karim Benzema - 30

🇪🇬Mohammed Salah - 28

🇫🇷Antoine Griezmann - 26



Mind the gap. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/AOO0InJRfu — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) March 13, 2019

Lionel Messi’s Panenka penalty puts him top of the list 👀 pic.twitter.com/6ubMaTaNLP — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 14, 2019

Lionel Messi is the first player in this season's #UCL to provide two goals and two assists in a single game.



His name up in lights again. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/z04d09L14c — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) March 14, 2019

Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs. Lyon:



7 shots (most)

5 shots on target (most)

3 chances created

3 take-ons

2 fouls won

2 assists

2 goals



Lyonel Messi. 😉 pic.twitter.com/P23AKC6d4v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2019

A Barca legend

Lionel Messi passes Andres Iniesta for Champions League appearances 👏 pic.twitter.com/eytPFk0lXB — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 13, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored 35+ goals in his last 11 Barcelona seasons.



18/19: 35 goals so far

17/18: 45 goals

16/17: 54 goals

15/16: 41 goals

14/15: 58 goals

13/14: 41 goals

12/13: 60 goals

11/12: 73 goals

10/11: 53 goals

09/10: 47 goals

08/09: 38 goals



🐐



Via @OptaJose pic.twitter.com/DSB5UFLOAy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2019

The lighter side of genius

Those defenders have families, Messi 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sBPwXtm4zl — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) March 13, 2019

** During the game:

PIQUE: Messi, we 've known each other for a while please I need a goal. Help me.



MESSI: No problems, fam.

(Messi Assists)



MESSI: Anyone else wants to score?



DEMBELE: I 'd like a goal Leo.



MESSI: Sure bro.



(Messi assists)



👑👑GOAT👑👑#BarcaOL pic.twitter.com/0iqRxmpfxD — IRUNNIA. (@Irunnia2) March 13, 2019

Messi is no more a GOAT, he's the entire animal KINGDOM.👑 #messi pic.twitter.com/ILnsF0aNts — OFFICIAL FC OF MSD™ (@sir_msdhoni7) March 14, 2019

And this very important point