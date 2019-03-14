Lionel Messi delivered his own symphony at the Camp Nou scoring twice and set up two more as Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Argentine now has 108 goals in the Champions League, behind Ronaldo’s imperious 124, but his latest double takes his team one step closer to the trophy they crave the most.
While Messi broke new ground with his two assists and two goals, it was his magical scoring touch that mesmerised fans once again – the solo run, the destruction of defenders, the sublime finish. He sealed it with a ‘Paneka’ penalty kick which was the perfect end to a night dominated by the Barcelona No 10.
As always, the football community on Twitter was left in awe of the 31-year-old’s skills with the ball, both as she scored and set up goals for his team.