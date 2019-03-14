India No 1 Ankita Raina lost in the women’s singles second round of the $60,000 ITF event in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday. After defeating China’s Shuo Feng in three sets a day earlier, Raina went down 6-7 (2), 2-6 against Japan’s Hiroko Kuwata in the round of 16.

The 26-year-old, though, tasted success in doubles with her partner French partner Amandine Hesse. The duo defeated Jana Cepelova and Alexandra Cadantu 6-3, 6-2 in the first round on Wednesday. They will now face Lu Jingjing and Choi Ji-hee for a place in the semi-final on Thursday.

Sasi Kumar Mukund lost to the experienced Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 4-6, 5-7 in the men’s singles second round at the ATP Challenger event in Shenzhen on Wednesday. The Indian had defeated China’s He Yecong in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 a day earlier.

Vishnu Vardhan, competing at the ATP Challenger event in Shenzhen, partnered with Luca Margaroli and defeated Baptiste Crepatte and Karim-Mohamed Maamoun in the men’s doubles first round on Wednesday. The Indo-Swiss pair will now face Zhe Li and Goncalo Oliveira in the quarter-final on Thursday.

Other results

Here’s how Indians fared on the ATP Challenger and International Tennis Federation tours across countries: