India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in a tweet, urged prime minster Narendra Modi to make arrangements for every cricketer playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League to cast their votes from their preferred location.

In a series of tweets, Modi has been urging journalists, sportspersons and film personalities to raise awareness about voting. Ashwin, along with opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar were tagged in Modi’s tweet.

Ashwin responded: “Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and everyone of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader.

“I would also like to request you, Narendra Modi sir, to enable every cricketer playing in the IPL to be allowed to cast their votes from which ever place they find themselves at.”

Ashwin was at the centre of a controversy on Monday after he ‘Mankaded’ Englishman Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. The 32-year-old attracted stinging criticism for his actions after his side registered a 14-run win.