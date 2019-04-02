It looked like Delhi Capitals were cruising to their third victory in the current edition of the Indian Super League when they were 144 for 3 while chasing a target of 167 against Kings XI Punjab.

But KXIP’s English recruit Sam Curran had different plans. The all-rounder claimed four wickets, including a hat-trick, for just 11 runs in his spell of 2.2 overs to bowl them out for 152 and register a 14-run win. The visitors lost four wickets in the span of nine deliveries starting from the 17th over and simply lost their nerves as the ball started to reverse.

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer was left speechless after the loss and said the batsmen should have shown better judgement.

Twitter had a field day comparing the newly christened Delhi Capitals with the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils, who struggled in the IPL since its inception.

Here are few of the reactions from fans and former cricketers.

Delhi have had the great grandmother of collapses: 7 wickets for 8 runs. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) April 1, 2019

Well, that was an exciting culmination. Delhi Capitals will be disappointed that they didn’t apply the lessons learnt from the previous game. They are a young team and need to learn quickly. But KXIP won’t be complaining. #VIVOIPL 2019. — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 1, 2019

I know Delhi Capitals have plenty of South Africans in their side - but they don’t have to feel compelled to choke! — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) April 1, 2019

Great illustration today of why set batsmen must finish the game. This is an epic collapse from Delhi Capitals. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2019

Delhi Capitals lost their last 7 wickets for 8 runs in 17 balls!#KXIPvDC#IPL2019#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 1, 2019

This is not the first time Delhi is Choking because of Punjab.



Happens every year around Diwali.#KXIPvDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 1, 2019

Good to see the Delhi Daredevils are back playing tonight .... !!! #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 1, 2019

sometimes delhi capitals reconnect with delhi daredevils #KXIPvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 1, 2019

7 wickets for 8 runs in 17 deliveries. Capital punishment for #Delhi in #Mohali! Curran's hattrick sealing the deal. #KXIPvDC — Anant Tyagi (@anant174) April 1, 2019

#KXIPvDC

Delhi Capitals - Last match, from casual win to super over to tense win.

This match, from easy win to crazy collapse to defeat.

Maybe they should just bat first. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 1, 2019

Worst seven wkt collapses in IPL:



8/7 Delhi v KXIP, Mohali, 2019 (144/3->152)

12/7 Deccan v Delhi, Durban, 2009 (149/3->161)

17/7 RR v RCB, Bengaluru, 2010 (75/3->92)#KXIPvDC — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 1, 2019