It looked like Delhi Capitals were cruising to their third victory in the current edition of the Indian Super League when they were 144 for 3 while chasing a target of 167 against Kings XI Punjab.
But KXIP’s English recruit Sam Curran had different plans. The all-rounder claimed four wickets, including a hat-trick, for just 11 runs in his spell of 2.2 overs to bowl them out for 152 and register a 14-run win. The visitors lost four wickets in the span of nine deliveries starting from the 17th over and simply lost their nerves as the ball started to reverse.
Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer was left speechless after the loss and said the batsmen should have shown better judgement.
Twitter had a field day comparing the newly christened Delhi Capitals with the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils, who struggled in the IPL since its inception.
Here are few of the reactions from fans and former cricketers.