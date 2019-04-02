Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed a ban on the telecast of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League in the country, alleging that India has made an “organised effort to harm” the game in Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a press conference that the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former captain of Pakistani cricket team, reported Indian news agency PTI.

He said the move was taken by the Cabinet because India left no opportunity to harm Pakistan’s cricket.

“India made an organised effort to harm cricket in Pakistan and it doesn’t make sense for us to allow an Indian domestic tournament to be promoted here,” he is quoted as saying by PTI, pointing out that the official Indian broadcaster pulled out of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League in the middle of the tournament after the Pulwama attack in February.

Chaudhary said that it was a move “to harm the league and cricket” in Pakistan.

In February, DSport — the official broadcasters of the PSL in India — stopped the coverage of the tournament two days after it began, seemingly in protest of the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Indian company IMG Reliance also pulled out of its deal to produce the television coverage of the PSL worldwide forcing the Pakistan-based T20 league, hosted in UAE as well as Pakistan, to find a new production company midway into the tournament.

The broadcast of the six-team tournament PSL in had been stopped since day two, according to a report in Bangalore Mirror. The telecast of the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings match was not available live on the channel and so were all of the subsequent matches.

The report quoted an unidentified channel official, who confirmed the suspension of the league’s broadcast later.

“We’re seized of the matter and it is a topic that is occupying our minds,” the official had said. “We’re sensitive to the national issues and we’re considering how to do it. There are a few technical issues involved.”

Chaudhry said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority would ensure that no IPL match is aired in Pakistan.

He said the Pakistan government believes that sports and culture should not be politicised, but India adopted an aggressive posture against Pakistani players and artists.