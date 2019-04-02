For football fans around the world, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two best players in the world for a while now.

While deciding who between the two is the absolute best is a never-ending debate, for Messi fans and a majority of neutrals there’s no doubt that their man is the greatest. In fact, Messi’s admirers have even gone ahead and termed him D10S, which is a play on the Barcelona star’s jersey number and the Spanish word for god, which is ‘dios’.

Now, none other than Pope Francis (yes, him) has gone on record to say that Messi is not god. The Pontiff said it in a light-hearted manner in an interview with La Sexta.

Asked if it was a sacrilege to say Messi is god, the Pope said that the Argentine footballer is great on the pitch but he is no god.

“In theory, it is a sacrilege. You can’t do it,” said the 82-year-old Pope. “I don’t believe that. People could call him god, just as they might say ‘I adore you’, but only god can be worshiped.

“These are people’s expressions. He is god with the ball on the pitch. Those are popular expressions. Of course, he is great to watch... but he is not god.”

Pope Francis is known to be a football fan, and he is also a club member of Buenos Aires side San Lorenzo, according to Reuters.

The comparison drew some interesting response on Twitter, as one would expect:

No, but thankfully he does exist. https://t.co/eZ3ueoiMyP — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 1, 2019

These Messi & God comparisons are ridiculous.



He's good but he's not Lionel Messi. https://t.co/qbiUHehcdE — Rick ⚒ (@rickhimself101) April 2, 2019

Jordi Evole: Sacrilege to say Messi is God?



Pope Francis: "In theory, it is sacrilege. You can't say it and I don't believe it. People can say he is God, just as they may say 'I adore you' but only God can be worshiped. He is very good, but he isn't God." pic.twitter.com/tUqUWuaUrp — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) April 1, 2019

Pope Fransis: "Lionel Messi is a joy to watch, but he is not God."



You can damn us to hell, but we beg to differ... pic.twitter.com/67FjMYl036 — totalBarça (@totalBarca) April 1, 2019

The Pope on Lionel Messi 🗣



"Of course he is very good, but he isn't God."



The fact that the Pope had to publicly declare that Messi isn't actually God is amazing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SKcLR5DRat — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 2, 2019

Pope Francis on Lionel Messi:



"Of course, he is very good, but he isn’t God."



He's obviously never seen him play! 😂 pic.twitter.com/9SH1sNWqVX — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 1, 2019

Is Lionel Messi the one true God? An expert weighs in: https://t.co/tRv80OVuH7 pic.twitter.com/YCNt3GU7TT — Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 1, 2019