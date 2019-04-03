In the history of English club football, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will surely go down as one of the all-time greats.

The Frenchman, who managed the Gunners for a staggering 1235 matches, in a 22-year spell between 1996 and 2018, won 17 trophies during his time at the London club, including three Premier League titles.

Wenger bid Arsenal goodbye at the start of the ongoing 2018-19 season, and was replaced by Spaniard Unai Emery.

Speaking at a charity gala at the Olympia music hall in Paris on Tuesday, Wenger reflected on his decision to move on from his beloved club.

“In life there are some break-ups that you choose and some that are mandatory,” he said. “In this case it was a bit of a mix of the two...the fans needed a change and in my last season, I started suffering health-wise. You’re loved when you’re born, you’re loved when you die, in between you have to manage.”

The 69-year-old has always been admired for being faithful to Arsenal, for not leaving despite the most difficult times.

“A coach is someone who totally identifies with his club. He must behave as if he will stay there forever. He must be loyal,” said Wenger. “Every year I took a photo with everyone at AFC, including the gardener, cook, etc., and I displayed it with a phrase ‘everyone counts inside the club’. I will be an Arsenal fan until my last breath. All I want is for the club to be doing well. We are doing alright so far.”

Wenger’s departure from Arsenal was an emotional moment for everyone involved with the club. Despite calls for his ouster over the past few seasons due to poor results, fans made sure they showed him great respect when he bowed out.

“I felt like I was attending my first-class funeral. People have been extraordinary. They showed gratitude. England has that. I did not cry or flinch because I learned to shield myself. If I did not master my passion, I could not have survived,” he said.

As would be the case for anyone who has a career as long as Wenger’s, differences with the referees were only natural. “When I die and meet God, and before choosing between Hell and Paradise, I will ask him where all the refs are,” he said jokingly.

Wenger now wishes to focus his energy on taking care of his health and giving time to his family, something he says he couldn’t do all these years because of his devotion to Arsenal.

“A characteristic of a good coach is taking care of himself. This is the approach I am following right now,” he said. “I was so immersed in the game that I ended up neglecting the people around me [his family]. I dedicated my whole life for one thing: The next game.”