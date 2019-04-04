Kieron Pollard is no stranger to pulling off epic catches in the Indian Premier League but he might have just topped all his efforts over the years with his dismissal of Suresh Raina in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Pollard, known for his athletic abilities on the field, especially along the boundary ropes, pulled off a couple of blinders at the Wankhede as Mumbai Indians brought the CSK juggernaut to a halt.
The title holders made a poor start in the run chase by losing their top three batsmen Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina within the power play period, with just 33 on the board.
Watson and Raina were both caught square off the wicket by big West Indies star Pollard, the bowlers to benefit being Lasith Malinga and Jason Behrendorff.
The catch to dismiss Watson was made to look simple by Pollard even though the ball was travelling at pace and looked set to clear him at point. He timed his jump to perfection, parried the ball like a goalkeeper and then caught it on the rebound.
But what followed after was even more spectacular.
Raina was caught off a full-blooded slash by Pollard who took a spectacular one-handed leaping catch just inside the boundary line to send back the free-stroking left-hander for 16 in 15 balls.
