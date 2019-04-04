The Indian pacers’ workload might be closely monitored by the team management but at the age of 35, Lasith Malinga has played two matches inside 12 hours – a T20 match in India and a domestic 50 over game in Sri Lanka.

Malinga took 3/34 for Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League game against Chennai Super Kings that ended close to midnight on Wednesday.

And early morning on Thursday, Malinga was on a flight from Mumbai to Colombo and from there travelled to Kandy to play Sri Lanka’s domestic Super Four tournament, where he recorded career-best List A figures of 7 for 49, representing Galle.

Galle beat Kandy by 156 runs in the match and it was a vintage Malinga performance as the only time he got a bit of rest was when Galle batted first and scored 255.

The sleep deprived Malinga then rocked the Kandy line-up with figures of 9.5-0-49-7 with the opposition team being led by another current international Dimuth Karunaratne.

Malinga, who is Sri Lanka’s ODI captain, had decided to play the provincial ODI tournament despite Sri Lanka Cricket allowing him to be available for IPL for the entire month of April. Earlier, SLC had indicated that this tournament would have been mandatory for World Cup hopefuls, which had put Malinga’s IPL participation under a cloud. The board eventually reversed their stance but Malinga, having played three matches for MI, has returned home to play in the event.

The reason for Malinga playing the tournament is to have a closer look at some of the World Cup hopefuls.

Even though both the matches are domestic in nature, there aren’t many available instances where a player has played two matches on successive days across two countries.

Here are some of the reactions to Malinga’s incredible feat.

Last night Malinga was playing in an #IPL2019 game



This morning, he was in Kandy taking 7/49 in his provincial 50 over match....his best ever List A figures.... — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) April 4, 2019

Lasith Malinga picked up ten wickets across 16 hours.



4-0-34-3 vs CSK in Mumbai, last night

9.5-0-49-7 vs Kandy in Pallekele, Today



Captaining the Galle team, Malinga became only the 6th captain with a 7-wicket haul in List A cricket. #SuperProvincialSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 4, 2019

3rd April Night - 3/34 for Mumbai Indians in IPL in Mumbai, India.

4th April Afternoon - 7/49 for Galle in Super Provincial in Pallekelle, Sri Lanka.



LASITH MALINGA is an absolute Legend 🙌👌@ThePapareSports @mipaltan @OfficialSLC pic.twitter.com/EXDmaSAW6o — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) April 4, 2019

Lasith Malinga's 15 busy hours between (2300h 3rd Apr) to 1400h (4th April). #Cricket



Beat Chennai (3/34)

Beat Mumbai traffic

Flight from BOM/CMB

Beat Colombo/Kandy traffic

Beat Jetlag

Beat Kandy(7/49) careerbest

Less sleep

10 wickets

2 countries

1 Champion — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 4, 2019

'I have proved that my fitness level is at the highest level' - Lasith Malinga - https://t.co/DANi7qnY3U #SuperProvincial — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) April 4, 2019