The appointment of Graham Reid as India’s hockey coach has hit a roadblock. The Australian was set to be appointed this week but the Sports Ministry has not agreed to the high salary and accepted certain conditions of Reid.

The final decision on his appointment is now in the hands of sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Amar Ujala reported on Saturday.

Hockey India had proposed Graham Reid’s name for the coach’s position and was approved by the committee on March 26. The Sports Ministry approved his name but objected to $15000 salary per month and the condition of going to Australia five to six times in a year.

Now, if the sports minister does not object to this, then the path of Reid’s appointment will be cleared otherwise Hockey India will have to negotiate once again or find an another candidate for the job.

Previously, Roelant Oltmans was the highest paid coach who was given $15000. In the current staff, women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne is paid $10000 while men’s team high performance director David John is paid $12000.