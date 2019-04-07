Puneri Paltan has appointed ex-India captain Anup Kumar, as the new head coach for the upcoming season seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Anup Kumar, who has led India to the men’s kabaddi team to gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, retired as a player in the sxith season of the league, a media release said on Sunday.

Kumar, who made his India debut in 2006 at the South Asian Games, had also led the country to the Kabaddi World Cup title in 2016.

“Kabaddi is my first love and I have given everything for the sport. As a coach, this will be my first stint and I will concentrate on improving our team’s skills, fitness and presence of mind on the mat,” he was quoted as saying.

Speaking on the appointment Kailash Kandpal, CEO of Puneri Paltan, said, “Anup is vastly experienced in the PKL format and known for his cool and calm composure. We are banking on his expertise to implement new tactics this season for our team.