India’s 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup will be selected on April 15 in Mumbai.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with office bearers decided on the date during a meeting on Monday.

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the deadline day.

The World Cup will be starting on May 30 in United Kingdom, a few days after conclusion of IPL on May 12. India’s first game is on June 5 against South Africa.

India captain Virat Kohli had made it clear that the Indian Premier League form will have no bearing on the final squad that is being selected for the World Cup.

“I don’t see the IPL having any influence on World Cup selection. I think that will be very, very radical sort of analysis,” Kohli had said before the start of the Australia ODI series. “We need to have a solid team. Before we head into the IPL, we need to be absolutely clear of what team we want for the World Cup. I don’t see anything changing on how the IPL goes for any of the players.”

Despite that, all anyone is talking about when Indian players are in action in the ongoing edition of IPL are their World Cup hopes and form. The national selectors are sure to be keeping a close eye on the performances.

Here’s a look at How the Indian players in frame to make the final squad are doing in IPL 2019.