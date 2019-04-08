With growing doubts over the future of the I-League, NEROCA FC on Monday threatened to shut down if the All India Football Federation relegated them to the second division.

This comes a few days after Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj announced that he would shut shop given the apathy of the AIFF towards the former I-League champions.

What’s happening with indian football?? pic.twitter.com/tKDCKvvX03 — Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) April 8, 2019

I-League champions Chennai City FC and the seven clubs had written a letter to the AIFF in February this year regarding multiple concerns such as the future of the league. Several clubs are worried that the I-League may be relegated to the second tier in the domestic restructuring this coming season on the direction of the AFC.

The clubs are slated to have a meeting with AIFF President Praful Patel between April 11-15.

“Despite my busy schedule because of the general elections back home and today’s FIFA Council, I assured them that I would meet from April 11 to 14. But, despite my assurance, they acted in a manner that is unbecoming of sportsmanship. What is the point of having this meeting now since they have pulled out of the Super Cup,” Patel said on Saturday.

NEROCA finished sixth in the I-League 2018-19 season. In March, the club had announced the appointment of Renedy Singh as the new head coach, replacing Spaniard Manuel Retamero Fraile.

(with PTI inputs)