The Olympic dream came to an end for the Indian women’s football team after drawing 3-3 to Myanmar in the third and final match of the second qualifying round in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday.

Myanmar now head to the next round after topping the Group A table on better goal difference, despite being level on 6 points each along with India.

Despite the draw, India bow out of the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 on goal difference, with their standing at +4 as compared to Myanmar's +8.



Sandhiya gave India the early lead in the 10th minute after converting a cross from Ratanbala Devi down the right. Win Theingi Tun then put Myanmar ahead with a quick brace inside 22 minutes before Sanju Yadav struck in the 32nd minute as the game was locked in at 2-2 during half-time.

After setting up a goal herself, Devi got her name on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute following a fierce shot from close range, leaving no chance for the keeper. However, Tun further added to her tally with a hat-trick in the 72nd minute to draw level for the hosts.