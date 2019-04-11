Delhi Capitals seamer Harshal Patel was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after suffering a fracture in his right hand, coach Ricky Ponting said in Kolkata on Thursday.

“He has suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab,” Ponting said. “It took us a few days to actually get to the bottom of that fracture. He’s had some X-Rays. He’s been ruled out for three-four weeks, which basically ruled him out of the tournament. We need to find a replacement.”

Patel has featured in two out of the six games for the Delhi-based outfit this season, picking up 2/40 in the tied game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, a match where his team won in the super over. He had conceded 0/37 during Delhi’s 14-run dramatic loss against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

The Delhi coach also said that top order batsman Manjot Kalra has also suffered a niggle in his right arm and needs to clear a fitness test. “We need him to pass a full fitness test today. So that’s the reason we’ve got as many guys here on trial.”

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have had a mixed season so far. In six matches that Delhi Capitals have played, they have won three matches and lost as many. They will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Friday.