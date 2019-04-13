Singapore Open semi-final live: PV Sindhu faces Nozomi Okuhara for a place in the final
The winner of the match will face Tai Tzu Ying in the final
Head-to-head: PV Sindhu leads Nozomi Okuhara 7-6 in the previous 13 meetings.
Live updates
First game, Sindhu 2-9 Okuhara: Oh, unlucky Sindhu. She’s called for a net-touch but replays show that wasn’t the case. Nothing going here way. And then, she plays the best point of the match so far, constructing a good rally and finishing it off with a crosscourt overhead.
First game, Sindhu 1-7 Okuhara: The Japanese with a powerful body smash for a 5-0 lead and then Sindhu finally gets on board. The Indian has not got her radar right so far as another down the line smash misses the line. She nets a lift after a good rally in the next point. Six-point lead for Okuhara.
First game, Sindhu 0-3 Okuhara: A typically fast start from Okuhara, moving Sindhu around the court. After looking sluggish in the first two points, Sindhu finds her footing in the third rally but an unforced error sees Okuhara take a 3-0 lead.
1.23 pm: And here we go. The warm-up is done. Okuhara to serve...
1.21 pm: Having played a few marathon matches in the past, the last three matches have ended in straight games with Sindhu winning the last two. Can she build on that record? Incidentally, 8 of the 13 meetings have gone the distance between these two.
1.18 pm: Sindhu needed just under an hour to beat China’s Cai 13-21, 21-17, 21-14. However, chances of an all-Indian semi-final were shattered even before the Rio Olympics silver medallist took the court as Nehwal was no match for Okuhara in the 36 minute quarter-final encounter that ended 21-8, 21-13.
Sindhu will now face Okuhara for a spot in the final, with the chances of an all-Japanese final being ended by Tai Tzu Ying.
1.15 pm: The first semi-final between Tai Tzu Ying and Akane Yamaguchi was a complete entertainer with the world number one having to save five match points in the second game before registering a 15-21, 24-22, 21-19 win in 57 minutes.
You can watch the highlights of that match by the time Sindhu and Okuhara warm up
PV Sindhu is gunning to reach her first final of 2019 when she takes on former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the second semi-final of the Singapore Open Super 500 on Saturday.
The world number 6 Indian had been in good form in the tournament winning her opening two rounds rather easily before being pushed to three games by China’s Cai Yanyan in the quarter-finals.
Okuhara, on the other hand, bulldozed through Saina Nehwal’s challenge in the last eight. But both players have played long matches in the past and would be prepared for another marathon encounter.
