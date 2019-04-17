Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s fine return to the Anning Challenger continued as he won his opening match in the doubles on Wednesday. Partnering compatriot Saketh Myneni, who he had beaten in the singles on Tuesday, the Indian duo beat Enrique Lopez-Perez and Luca Margaroli 7-6(5), 6-4 to reach the quarter-final.

The second-seeded pair of N Sriram Balaji and James Cerretani, who won the Taipei Challenger last week, also advanced to the quarter-final. They beat the Chinese duo of Wu Di and He Yecong 6-4, 7-6(4).

However, the all-Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan went down fourth seeds Tristan-Samuel Weissborn and Sander Arends 6-7, 6-7 on the clay-courts of Anning, China.

At the Sarasota Challenger, Sumit Nagal lost a close match to the seventh seed Bjorn Fratangelo. The Indian held two match points before losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(2) in the second round.

Indian representation at the Monte Carlo Masters came to an end as well after Rohan Bopanna and partner Dominic Inglot lost to third seeds Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray 6-4, 3-6, 11-13 in a tight first-round match.

At the Challenger in Tunisia, Leander Paes and partner Sander Gille lost a close super tie-break to Facundo Arguello and Guillermo Duran, going down 6-1, 4-6, 10-12 in the first round.

ITF results:

Kunal Anand beat Uche Oparaoji 6-0, 6-0 while Danylo Kalenichenko beat Suraj Prabodh 6-4, 7-5 and Dan Added beat Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-3, 6-1 in singles at the $25,000 ITF event in Abuja, Nigeria.

Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar beat Mukhtar Andu and Musa Mohammed 6-1, 6-2 in doubles. Meanwhile, Dan Hiddelson and Markus Schultz (Swe) beat Oleg Khotkov and Kunal Anand 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 while Dan Added and Michal Pervolarakis beat Dominik Palan and Suraj Prabodh 7-6(7), 6-1.

Timofei Skatov beat Manish Sureshkumar 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 at the $25,000 ITF event in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.