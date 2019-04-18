Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s title defence at the ATP Challenger in Anning, China continued on strong note as he advanced to the quarter-final with another straight sets win while Ramkumar Ramanathan fought back to make his way to the quarters as well.

Prajnesh, the second seed, beat Adam Pavlasek 7-5, 6-3 in his second match. The India No 1 will take on 10th seed Nikola Melijovic for a place in the semi-finals. However, his run in the doubles came to an end as he and partner Saketh Myneni were beaten 6-1, 6-1 in the quarter-finals by third-seeded pairing of Max Purcell and Luke Saville.

Fifth seed Ramkumar had a tough battle on his hands but he managed to overcome China’s Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. He is already out of doubles contention.

The Indian challenge at the Sarasota Challenger came to an end in the doubles as well. The second-seeded Indian duo Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja lost to Boris Arias Sekou Bangoura 7-5, 5-7, 5-10 in their first-round match.

ITF results:

Aleksandre Metreveli beat Sidharth Rawat 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in singles at the $25,000 ITF event in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Rawat and Manish Sureshkumar beat Saida’lo Saidkarimov and Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles.

Arjun Kadhe lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Dominik Palan in the $25,000 ITF event in Abuja, Nigeria.

Jennifer Luikham lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 to Eliessa Vanlangendonck in the $15,000 ITF event in Antalya, Turkey.

At the $15,000 ITF event in Cairo, Egypt VM Ranjeet beat Daniil Sokolov 6-2, 6-0 while Mathieu Perchicot beat PC Vignesh 6-1, 6-3. In the women’s event, Lisa Mays beat Sravya Shivani Chillakalapudi 6-2, 6-2. In the women’s doubles Minami Akiyama and Ikumi Yamazaki beat Lisa Mays and Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi 6-4, 6-2.