Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh for the team’s slow over-rate in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday.

The hosts won the match by five wickets for only their second win at home.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh,” an IPL release said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane have also been fined an identical amount for the team’s slow over-rate earlier in the season.