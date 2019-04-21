India opened their medal tally on the opening day of the Asian Athletics Champions in Doha on Sunday with two silver medals — one in women’s javelin throw and one in men’s 3000m steeplechase — to go with two bronze medals.

Annu Rani won a silver medal in women’s javelin with a throw of 60.22 metres.

Later in the evening Avinash Sable, bound for the World Championships later this year, won a silver medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:30.19 seconds. In the Federation cup in Patiala, he had won the gold medal with new national record of 8:28.94 secs, that won him qualifying spots at the Asian and World Championships.

MR Poovamma won the bronze medal in women’s 400m in Doha, clocking 53.21 secs. Poovamma had reached the 400 meters final with a time of 52.4 secs in her heat. Earlier, India’s hopes of a sureshot medal in this event suffered a setback on Sunday as sprinter Hima Das pulled out of the heats.

India’s first medal at the event was clinched by Parul Chaudhary, who won a bronze in the women’s 5000m event with a timing of 15:36.03 secs.

Earlier in the day, There was further cheer for the Indian contingent when sprinter Dutee Chand bettered the national mark in the 100m heat clocking a timing of 11.28 secs.

Chand smashed her own national record in the women’s 100m dash heat to qualify for the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old Dutee clocked 11.28 seconds to win the heat number four of the women’s 100m event. She bettered her earlier national record of 11.29 seconds which she set last year in Guwahati.

(Details to follow)