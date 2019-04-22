Ben Davies has challenged to Tottenham to win their last four Premier League games as they aim to get their top four push back on track against Brighton on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a setback in their bid to repeat their league finish for a fifth straight season when they were beaten 1-0 at Manchester City at the weekend.

It was a frustrating end to a memorable week that saw Tottenham reach the Champions League semi-finals with a dramatic away goals success at City.

Aided by Arsenal’s surprise loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Tottenham remain third, but they will drop to fourth if Chelsea defeat Burnley on Monday.

With the race for qualify for next season’s Champions League heating up, Tottenham defender Davies knows his team have no margin for error in their remaining fixtures.

Davies believes only four successive victories will be enough to secure Tottenham’s place in Europe’s elite club competition.

“It’s never easy to reflect but look, it’s about kicking on and trying to win every game between now and the end of the season,” Davies said.

“That’s the target and it starts against Brighton on Tuesday.”

Demanding Tottenham display a more predatory instinct in front of goal after missing a host of chances in the City defeat, Davies said: “It’s always hard to see any positives straight after a defeat.

“We certainly created the chances but unfortunately we didn’t take them this time.

“That’s the difference between this game and Wednesday night, we were a bit more clinical.”

Brighton are desperate for points as they battle to avoid relegation, but Davies hopes the feelgood factor from Tottenham’s new stadium will continue to provide a welcome lift.

Pochettino’s men have won all three of their matches at the $1 billion arena, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

Spurs momentum

“It will be tough, they are fighting for everything and they will go the full 90 minutes to try to get something out of the game. We have to be ready,” Davies said.

“We’ve played well at the new stadium so far and we need to keep that momentum going for the rest of the season.”

Brighton are just one place and three points above the relegation zone after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves.

Chris Hughton’s side haven’t won in their last six matches in all competitions.

But Seagulls keeper Mat Ryan is adamant they can still hold off Cardiff in the battle to avoid crashing into the Championship.

“The point means a lot in the context of things, it almost feels like we’ve won the game,” Ryan said after the Wolves fixture.

“With our superior goal difference, it could prove to be big come the end of the season - any points are vital at this stage of the campaign.

“Given our recent run it feels good to come here and give a reaction, and the clean sheet is testament to the effort of everyone.

“Every game is a final now and we have to leave everything out on the pitch every time we go out there.

“Recently we felt like we haven’t been wanting a result as much as our opponents, and that was frustrating because it’s what we based ourselves on.”