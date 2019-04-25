AB de Villiers has cleared the M Chinnaswamy stadium on more than one occasion. He has played some stunning innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in previous editions of Indian Premier League.

He was doing the same on Wednesday when RCB were struggling after some initial wickets. At one stage, they were 81 for 4 when De Villiers was joined by Marcus Stoinis in the middle.

Both rescued RCB with De Villiers making the larger share of runs. But the real fireworks began in the final three overs as RCB made 60 runs from those overs to finish at 202 for 4.

It was De Villiers who made 82 runs, an innings which saw him hit seven sixes and three fours. But one six stood out.

In the 19th over, Mohammed Shami bowled a beamer to De Villiers who tried to protect himself. He somehow managed to send that full-toss onto the roof of the stadium while he was trying to save himself from being hit.

He ended up turning his head and taking one hand off the bat as he deposited the ball into orbit.

“I was just happy that I survived the delivery, it was going towards my collar bone,” de Villiers told Star Sports after the match.

RCB won the match by 17 runs to stay alive in the tournament.