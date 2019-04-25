Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar on Thursday won the 10 m air rifle mixed team gold medal for India in the ISSF World Cup finals, Beijing. The Indian pair beat Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran.

In closely contested final, the Chinese duo took a 13-11 lead before India called for a time out. Moudgil and Panwar came roaring back to level the series 13-13. China once again took a lead and India had to once again come from behind to level it 15-15 before winning 17-15. The bronze went to Russia’s Yulia Karimova and Grigorii Shamakov.

This is Panwar’s first gold medal at the World Cup while Moudgil had earlier missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 10m air rifle event.

This is the first time that International Shooting Sports Federation has tried the new format in the mixed event.