The 23rd edition of the Asian Athletics Championships concluded at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

The four-day event saw Indian athletes bagging a total of 17 medals — three gold, seven silver, and as many bronze.

Here’s a list of all Indian medal winners from AAC 2019

Gold

Gomathi Marimuthu - Women’s 800m

Unheralded Gomathi Marimuthu opened India’s gold medal tally at the Asian Athletics Championships with a superb finish in the women’s 800m final, recording a personal best timing of 2:02.70 seconds.

Tajinder Pal Toor - Men’s Shot Put

Asian Games champion Tajinder Pal Toor then added the second gold medal to India’s tally later in the evening, clinching the top spot in the podium in men’s shot put with a season’s best throw of 20.22 metres.

PU Chitra - Women’s 1500m

PU Chitra produced a strong run from start to finish to emerge as the women’s 1500m champion, clinching India’s third and final gold medal. The Kerala athlete clocked a timing of 4:14.56 and defended her title from 2017 when she also won gold at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. In 2018, she won the bronze at this event in Asian Games.

Silver

Annu Rani - Women’s Javelin

The 26-year-old current national record holder secured the top spot with a throw of 60.22 metres.

Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Avinash Sable bound for the World Championships later this year, won a silver medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:30.19 seconds.

Shivpal Singh - Men’s Javelin

Shivpal Singh finished second in the men’s javelin throw event with a personal best of 86.23 metres.

Swapna Barman - Women’s Heptathlon

Swapna Barman won a silver medal in the women’s Heptathlon after scoring a season-best 5993 points.

4x400m Mixed Relay

India’s team of Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, VK Vismaya and Arokia Rajiv won the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay race.

Ajay Kumar Saroj - Men’s 1500m

India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj produced a stunning final push in the final 100 metres to clinch the silver in men’s 1500m final. It was a photo-finish for the second spot and Ajay’s sprint was enough to push him past Qatar’s Musaab Ali. Both of them were clocked at 3:43.18 with Ajay shading it by a thousandth of a second.

4x400m Women’s Relay

One of India’s traditionally strong events, the 4x400m women’s relay, saw the team of Prachi, MR Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and VK Vismaya clinch silver medal. It was a fine run by the Indian women in the absence of Hima Das as they finished with a season-best timing. 3:32.21.

Bronze

MR Poovamma - Women’s 400m

MR Poovamma won the bronze medal in women’s 400m in Doha, clocking 53.21 seconds.

Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 5000m

Parul Chaudhary who won a bronze in the women’s 5000m event with a timing of 15:36.03 seconds.

Gavit Murali - Men’s 10000m

Gavit Murali won bronze in the men’s 10000m race with a personal best time of 28 minute and 38.34 seconds.

Jabir MP - Men’s 400m Hurdles

Jabir MP won the men’s 400m hurdles bronze medal with a personal best timing of 49.13 seconds and qualified for the Worlds.

Saritaben Gayakwad - Women’s 400m Hurdles

Saritaben Gayakwad won bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles with a timing of 57.22 seconds.

Sanjivani Jadhav - Women’s 10000m

Sanjivani Jadhav won a bronze medal in the women’s 10000m race with a personal best timing of 32:44.96.

Dutee Chand - Women’s 200m

Dutee Chand clocked a season-best 23.24 seconds in the women’s 200m final on her way to the bronze medal.