The National Basketball Association on Saturday announced the Junior NBA Global Championship India Selection Camp, a two-day camp featuring 20 boys and 20 girls from the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program.

They will compete for the opportunity to represent India at the Junior NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13 and 14-year-old boys and girls.

Teams from around the world will take part in the tournament that will be held from August 6-11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida.

The Junior NBA Global Championship India Selection Camp will be held April 29-30 at The NBA Academy India.

The camp will feature 40 participants from the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA Skills Challenges, City Competitions and National Finals, and will focus on positional skill development and five-on-five competition, culminating with the selection of 10 boys and 10 girls who will be chosen to represent India at the second annual Junior NBA Global Championship.

The Junior NBA Global Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, separated into US and international brackets that begin with round-robin play and continue with single-elimination competition. The winners of the US and international brackets will play in the global championship games on August 11.

More than 300 boys and girls from 35 countries participated in the inaugural Junior NBA Global Championship in August 2018.