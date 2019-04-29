Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined 15% of his match fee for a Code of Conduct violation during their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders after he hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end with his bat. The show of frustration was because he was given out leg before wicket on Sunday.

“Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” an IPL release said.

With his team chasing a mammoth target of 233 to win and enhance their chances of making it to the play-offs, Sharma looked in good touch before he completely missed a Harry Gurney delivery which hit his back leg.

The umpire gave him out LBW and Sharma opted for a DRS. The decision was, however, was upheld as the hawk-eye showed that the ball could have clipped the top of the leg-stump and it was an ‘umpire’s call’.

Sharma was visibly upset and knocked off the bails at the non-strikers end and also said something to the umpire while walking back to the pavilion.

The Mumbai Indians skipper was earlier fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab.