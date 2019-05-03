The Indian football team registered its first win in the last four matches, beating Qatar by a goal to nil in Rence, Slovenia on Thursday.

Sridarth, who had scored a brace to hold Slovenia 2-2 in Italy, last week, did the trick for India once again, scoring the only goal of the match.

Ratanbi had the early chance for India, when he was played through and had just the keeper to beat, but he decided to attempt a dribble, and the chance was gone.

A few minutes ahead of the halftime break, Maheson put Sridarth through on goal, but the latter missed it.

Qatar came out of the blocks early in the second half, but India keeper Ayush Deshwal kept his side in the match with some good saves.

With a little over 10 minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Sridarth put India ahead with a precise strike.

Sridarth had the opportunity to double the score with a couple of minutes left, but he scuffed his shot wide of goal.

Qatar laid a siege on the India penalty area towards the end, but Bibiano Fernandes’ boys negotiated the attacks to hold on to a crucial win.