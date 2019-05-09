Spaniard David Ferrer played the final match of his career, losing 6-4, 6-1 to defending champion Alexander Zverev in his last tournament before retirement at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.
Ferrer bowed out after losing to Zverev, calling time on a distinguished career that included 27 ATP titles and a highest ranking of No 3 in the world. His biggest title was the 2012 Paris Masters.
Renowned for his never-say-die attitude, the 37-year-old reached the French Open final in 2014, as well as five more Grand Slam semi-finals.
“I couldn’t have given more to this sport,” said Ferrer, who left his bandana on the ‘T’ of the service box. “I don’t know what my legacy will be but I always fought until the last point. Maybe it will be that.”
“I never expected a goodbye or farewell like today. I tried to play at a high level during the last year, but a day like today, people at work tomorrow, everyone stays here to support me and that is something that I will only have in my mind and in my heart. It’s something I will never forget,” Ferrer was quoted as saying by the ATP website.
“It’s the only match that I have lost and I’m not very sad. Whenever I lost a match in the past, I left very sad. Today I’m not sad. Today is a day that I want to enjoy, and I’m very happy to be able to enjoy a day like today,” he said.
The biggest tennis stars paid tribute to the 37-year-old at the retirement ceremony, with even his young opponent tearing up. Ferrer had played Zverev twice this year in his limited itinerary, including a memorable win over the 21-year-old German at the Miami Open.