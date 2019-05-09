Spaniard David Ferrer played the final match of his career, losing 6-4, 6-1 to defending champion Alexander Zverev in his last tournament before retirement at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Ferrer bowed out after losing to Zverev, calling time on a distinguished career that included 27 ATP titles and a highest ranking of No 3 in the world. His biggest title was the 2012 Paris Masters.

Renowned for his never-say-die attitude, the 37-year-old reached the French Open final in 2014, as well as five more Grand Slam semi-finals.

“I couldn’t have given more to this sport,” said Ferrer, who left his bandana on the ‘T’ of the service box. “I don’t know what my legacy will be but I always fought until the last point. Maybe it will be that.”

“I never expected a goodbye or farewell like today. I tried to play at a high level during the last year, but a day like today, people at work tomorrow, everyone stays here to support me and that is something that I will only have in my mind and in my heart. It’s something I will never forget,” Ferrer was quoted as saying by the ATP website.

“It’s the only match that I have lost and I’m not very sad. Whenever I lost a match in the past, I left very sad. Today I’m not sad. Today is a day that I want to enjoy, and I’m very happy to be able to enjoy a day like today,” he said.

The biggest tennis stars paid tribute to the 37-year-old at the retirement ceremony, with even his young opponent tearing up. Ferrer had played Zverev twice this year in his limited itinerary, including a memorable win over the 21-year-old German at the Miami Open.

"To all my tennis colleagues, thank you for the love and respect."



David Ferrer pays tribute to friends, family and colleagues after his final match.#GraciasFerru pic.twitter.com/CM0ddoPwah — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 8, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, the final point of Ferrer's career.

What a moment.@DavidFerrer87 ends his career at the @MutuaMadridOpen.#MMOpen pic.twitter.com/wt5l056gsE — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 8, 2019

And then there were three...



Active players with more than 700 wins:



Fed - 1199*

Nadal - 936*

Djokovic - 852*



- Ferrer retires at 734



A stark reminder that the remaining stars of this truly golden era will be following in his footsteps soon enough.



Enjoy them while you can. — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) May 8, 2019

"If I could tell anyone junior who to look up to and idolize, it'd be David Ferrer," Roger Federer says in video tribute being played for Ferrer on court. "He's hard-working... and a nice person" — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) May 8, 2019

David Ferrer: "I gave everything in this sport. I couldn't give more. I won 27 titles, Davis Cup. I could never win Madrid. I'd have liked to have won more. The trophies are something material, what I really wanted was the love of the people." — Jake Davies (@jakedavi5) May 8, 2019