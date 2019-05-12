IPL 2019 final, MI vs CSK live: Chennai fight back to dismiss Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock
All the live updates from the final of the 12th edition between two three-time champions.
Live updates
Mumbai Indians: 58/2 after 9 overs (Kishan 5, Surya 7)
Harbhajan Singh continues and its another over with just singles. The wily offspinner is slowing it up nicely and this is another top spell from him this season.
Time for a timeout. What will the word from MI dugout be? How much time will Surya and Ishan get to keep things steady?
Mumbai Indians: 53/2 after 8 overs (Kishan 3, Surya 5)
Dwayne Bravo starts off with a tight over, conceding just three runs. There is a tackiness to this pitch as well as Surya gets a couple of leading edges.
Mumbai Indians: 50/2 after 7 overs (Kishan 2, Surya 3)
It’s consolidation time for Mumbai as Surya and Ishan take no risks against Harbhajan. Five singles in the 7th over. 50 comes up for MI.
Meanwhile another IPL record for MSD.
Mumbai Indians: 45/2 after 6 overs (Kishan 0, Surya 0)
Wicket maiden to end the Powerplay after going for 20 runs in his previous over! Take a bow, Deepak Chahar! What a fightback. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are at the crease for MI. Who is ahead at this point?
Mumbai Indians: 45/2 after 5.2 overs - Rohit is dismissed too!
WHAT A TURNAROUND! Change of ends for Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar and both of them take a wicket each. How does MS Dhoni do this? Knuckle ball from Chahar and Rohit edges one to Dhoni who takes a superb low catch.
CSK have roaring back with two wickets on the same score.
Mumbai Indians: 45/1 after 4.5 overs - de Kock’s cameo comes to an end!
SIX AND OUT! Shardul strikes for CSK just when it looked like QdK is going to run away with this innings. After striking a superb six over midwicket that made even made Tendulkar look on in amazement, de Kock goes for another pull shot but this time he is a bit late to the shot. Dhoni takes the catch and Shardul gives QdK a sendoff. CSK needed that!
Mumbai Indians: 37/0 after 4 overs (Rohit 14, de Kock 22)
A good first over from Harbhajan Singh is spoiled by a boundary off the final ball as Rohit Sharma hits the first four of the final. A sweep shot, timed and placed well.
Thakur gets a change of ends after the expensive over of Chahar.
Mumbai Indians: 30/0 after 3 overs (Rohit 9, de Kock 20)
BIG OVER FOR MI: Quniton de Kock on the charge! Taking the attack to Deepak Chahar! First ball, walks down the pitch and sends one soaring over square leg. And then the next one is a bit streaky, an outside edge carries all the over third man. But nothing streaky about the third six of the over, gets the shot he wanted to play earlier right. An off-drive carries all the way.
The first four boundaries of this final are all SIXES!
Mumbai Indians: 10/0 after 2 overs (Rohit 9, de Kock 1)
Shardul Thakur bowls the 2nd over (That’s the only over he bowled in the Qualifer 2). Starts off decently against Rohit Sharma. And after 2 runs from the first four balls, the Hitman plays his trademark front-foot pull shot that goes for the first SIX of the night. Overall, though a decent over from a guy who many thought might not be in the playing XI for this final.
Mumbai Indians: 2/0 after 1 over (Rohit 1, de Kock 1)
Deepak Chahar starts off with a couple of short-of-length deliveries — not trying to go full to extract swing, interestingly. The seamer then works the angle away from QdK and almost has him playing on to the stumps. The SA opener not quite getting the timing right. Just two singles off the first two balls and four dot balls after that! Top start from Chahar.
7.29 pm: Players make their way out to the middle. A huddle for CSK after the walk the red carpet flanked by fireworks. Nitin Menon and Ian Gould are the two umpires. Rohit and QdK are the MI openers, as expected.
HERE. WE. GO!
7.27 pm: An interesting fact, if CSK win the title tonight. Karn Sharma will have been on the winning side in IPL for FOUR STRAIGHT SEASONS.
7.23 pm: We’re not far away from the first ball! MI have defeated CSK three times this season, but MS Dhoni and his men can’t be ruled out on the biggest stage.
7.17 pm: If you were wondering why Rohit opted to bat first, all 3 of MI’s titles have come batting first.
7.06 pm: Team news — only one MI change with McClenaghan replacing Jayant Yadav considering the conditions. No changes for CSK and not many would be surprised with that.
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
7.02 pm:
TOSS NEWS: Rohit Sharma tosses the coin, and it falls in favour of Rohit Sharma! #MI have decided to bat first. Interesting call right away! MS Dhoni wanted to bowl first. The toss was just a formality!
6.56 pm: VVS Laxman’s pitch report — “Looks beautiful for batting, a belter. With the grass covering and a rock-hard base, batsmen can trust the pace and play through the line. Boundary is big, so there are 2s, 3s available.”
Interesting, David Warner did enjoy batting on this track and there was that one massive score against RCB at the venue. But otherwise it’s not been a belter, the Hyderabad pitch. Slater, however, thinks there might be tennis ball bounce. Differing thoughts there. We’ll soon know what the captains think.
6.50 pm: Do you remember this Helicopter shot from Hardik Pandya when CSK visited the Wankhede? Without a doubt, one of the shots of the tournament.
Watch it here:
6.46 pm: Mumbai have now reached the final on five occasions and won the title three times:
2010: MI lost to CSK by 22 runs
2013: MI beat CSK by 23 runs
2015: MI beat CSK by 41 runs
2017: MI beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
2019: TBD
6.39 pm:
CSK have reached the final eight times in the ten seasons that they have played, more than any other franchise.
2008: CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets
2010: CSK beat MI by 22 runs
2011: CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs
2012: CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
2013: CSK lost to MI by 23 runs
2015: CSK lost to MI by 41 runs
2018: CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
2019: TBD
6.32 pm: ROAD TO FINAL
Mumbai Indians, contrary to their usual style, have been in cruise control mode for most of the season and topped the table, won the first Qualifier for a straightforward journey into the final.
For Chennai Super Kings, it’s been a season of two halves. A superb start, a faltering finish and then doing what needed to be done in the knockout game against Delhi.
Here’s the teams’ road to final - READ.
6.25 pm: Anyone who will be nervous in either of the two dugouts? In the broadcaster’s studio, both R Ashwin and Anil Kumble reckon none of the players will be. Kumble reckons the Umpires will be more nervous, if anything. Ashwin says the Yellow Army rarely feel the nerves, thanks to the wise, experienced heads in the dugout.
6.23 pm:
IPL 2010 final: CSK defeated MI
IPL 2013 final: MI defeated CSK
IPL 2015 final: MI defeated CSK
IPL 2019 final: ?????
Look back at the previous finals here.
6.16 pm:
Head-to-head
Mumbai Indians are the only team in the IPL with a positive win-loss record against the Chennai Super Kings.
Overall: 27 matches, Mumbai Indians – 16 wins, Chennai Super Kings – 11 wins.
Since 2015: 8 matches, Mumbai Indians – 6 wins, Chennai Super Kings – 2 wins.
In knockouts/playoffs: 8 matches, Mumbai Indians – 4, Chennai Super Kings – 4.
6.05 pm: After 59 matches that saw some thrilling finishes, it’s time for the Battle Royale to close out the 12th edition of Indian Premier League. Hello all and welcome to our live blog of the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — two three-time champions face off against each other in the summit clash for the fourth time seeking their fourth title.
The clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will pit the two most successful teams in the history of the T20 tournament against each other.
It can’t be disputed that Mumbai go into the final as the favourites, having beaten Chennai as many as three times earlier in the tournament, including in the Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday.
The ‘Dad’s Army’ led by MS Dhoni featured in their second consecutive final after their remarkable success story of 2018. For Mumbai Indians, the sequence of titles in odd years — 2013, 2015, 2017 — was seen as a sign of potential success in 2019 too from the outset and they are now one step away from confirming it.
Join us as we build up to the toss at 1930 IST.