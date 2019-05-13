Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs as Mumbai Indians claimed an unprecedented fourth Indian Premier League title with a narrow one-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a pulsating final on Sunday.

CSK needed 18 runs off the last two overs when Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah stepped in. But with nine runs needed from the last over, the experienced Lankan pacer kept his nerve to concede only eight.

He trapped Shardul Thakur leg before on the last ball after Shane Watson, who had led CSK’s chase with a solid 80 off 59, was run out two balls earlier.

However, it was Bumrah kept Mumbai in the hunt in the low-scoring match with figures that read 4-0-14-2. He got rid of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu and produced 13 dot balls. Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar also played a key role in the middle overs, as he too created pressure by bowling 13 dot balls.

It was this accuracy from Mumbai’s bowling unit that titled the balance in their favour in the narrowest of finals. Here’s a look at the insane IPL finale through tweets.

What a fabulous fabulous way to finish one of the most exciting seasons! Incredible individual performances did not outshine the teamwork that this team has shown right through. @mipaltan #OneFamily #IPL2019 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/dpUs1dkJ9W — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2019

Congratulations @mipaltan for the win. Well played @ChennaiIPL Enjoyed my time @StarSportsIndia Thanks to the team at #SelectDugout 👍🏼 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 12, 2019

T 3162 - WHATAFINALWHATAFINALWHATAFINALWHATAFINALWHATAFINALWHATAFINALWHATAFINAL .. yeeeeaaaahhhhhhh !! CONGRATULATIONS MUMBAI INDIANS !! 👏👏👏👏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

@mipaltan played @ChennaiIPL four times this season and won all four. Shows how good they’ve been — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2019

Heart breaking result for us last night @ChennaiIPL don’t know what more I can say..thank you each and everyone of you who supported us thru out the season.. 🙏🙏🙏 congratulations to @mipaltan for the 4th IPL Cup 🙏 still unable to understand how we lost 💔 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 13, 2019

It was a thrilling final

Dhoni’s run out was the biggest of several turning points! Game kept swinging like a pendulum! Thrilling to watch!

Bumrah showing why he’s the best in the game!

Malinga redeeming himself with a solid over when it mattered most! 🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵 #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final🏏 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019

HUGE - @mipaltan!



Yet another OUTSTANDING tournament.



The BEST cricket academy for learning our great game, in the world!



💙💙💙💙💙 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 12, 2019

What a final of the @IPL!!!!!! Congrats to both sides. @mipaltan superb under pressure. Thanks to all the team @StarSportsIndia #SelectDugout for everyone’s efforts! 🤙🏼 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 12, 2019

Many congratulations @mipaltan for holding on to your nerves and winning a record 4th IPL. Was a fantastic game of cricket, fitting of a finale. #IPL2019Final — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 12, 2019

Bumrah was the player of the match and a hero

When de Kock’s miss off Bumrah cost Mumbai Indians 4 byes in the penultimate over, the final seemed lost. And then this happened. There’s the average international sportsman, and then there’s Bumrah. Class. #VivoIPLFinal pic.twitter.com/O6yFKBjY1x — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) May 12, 2019

My respect for Bumrah just went up enormously. After that shot of his conversation with de Kock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Well deserved Man of the Match award for Jasprit Bumrah.



Mumbai Indians never won an IPL title before Bumrah made his debut for them.



Post Bumrah's debut: 7 years, 4 IPL trophies for Mumbai Indians.



Great bowlers win you tournaments. #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final pic.twitter.com/uDoT4SZjqE — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 12, 2019

Love how Bumrah seems to be genuinely enjoying every single ball he bowls. No anger. No scowling. This is such a big moment. He's having so much fun — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 12, 2019

Bumrah is proof that you can be an aggressive fast bowler without being an asshole ##IPL2019Final — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) May 12, 2019

If you’re a young player and looking at Bumrah as an idol, don’t just look at his bowling. Look closely at his reaction to De Kock and Chahar’s slip ups. It’s not just the game you play, it’s how you play the game 🙌 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 12, 2019

Favourite moment from the match - Bumrah goes and talks to De Kock after he failed to collect the ball. Bumrah is remarkable athlete and gem of a person. #IPL2019Final pic.twitter.com/W4iJJ53RiL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2019