Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs as Mumbai Indians claimed an unprecedented fourth Indian Premier League title with a narrow one-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a pulsating final on Sunday.
CSK needed 18 runs off the last two overs when Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah stepped in. But with nine runs needed from the last over, the experienced Lankan pacer kept his nerve to concede only eight.
He trapped Shardul Thakur leg before on the last ball after Shane Watson, who had led CSK’s chase with a solid 80 off 59, was run out two balls earlier.
However, it was Bumrah kept Mumbai in the hunt in the low-scoring match with figures that read 4-0-14-2. He got rid of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu and produced 13 dot balls. Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar also played a key role in the middle overs, as he too created pressure by bowling 13 dot balls.
It was this accuracy from Mumbai’s bowling unit that titled the balance in their favour in the narrowest of finals. Here’s a look at the insane IPL finale through tweets.